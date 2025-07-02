Gayla J. Delly Sells 3,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day moving average of $216.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.