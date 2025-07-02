Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 216.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 8.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.