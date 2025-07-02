Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $133.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

