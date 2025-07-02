GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $110.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $95.20 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GMS. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Get GMS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE GMS opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34. GMS has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in GMS by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.