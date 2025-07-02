Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $46,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 596.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 628,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 381,504 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE BWA opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

