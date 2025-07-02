Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $49,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3,766.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 363.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $542.65 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $546.39. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $504.03 and a 200-day moving average of $452.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

