Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,201 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HR opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

