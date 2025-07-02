Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE FDS opened at $450.10 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.