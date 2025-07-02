Goldstein Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 143,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 37,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.