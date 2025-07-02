Good Life Advisors LLC Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

AMZN stock opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.75.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,424,463 shares of company stock worth $756,747,557. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.81.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

