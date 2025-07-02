Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 9237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.