Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $299,986,000. Amundi grew its stake in Halliburton by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,043 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,044,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE HAL opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.