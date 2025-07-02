Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $146.33.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hawkins

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.