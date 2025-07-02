Head to Head Analysis: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) vs. BP (NYSE:BP)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) and BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of BP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and BP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 4 2 3.33 BP 2 14 2 3 2.29

Risk and Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $65.68, suggesting a potential upside of 38.92%. BP has a consensus target price of $34.72, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than BP.

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BP has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and BP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $1.65 billion 2.73 $477.52 million $4.78 9.89 BP $194.63 billion 0.42 $381.00 million ($0.46) -66.22

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BP. BP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and BP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 27.23% 14.38% 5.77% BP -0.62% 9.51% 2.74%

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats BP on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas



Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About BP



BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

