Head to Head Comparison: iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) vs. JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Free Report) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

iEntertainment Network has a beta of -3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 489% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get iEntertainment Network alerts:

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and JAKKS Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific 6.45% 19.30% 10.15%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific $691.04 million 0.33 $33.92 million $4.07 5.09

This table compares iEntertainment Network and JAKKS Pacific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

JAKKS Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iEntertainment Network and JAKKS Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 JAKKS Pacific 0 0 2 1 3.33

JAKKS Pacific has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.94%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats iEntertainment Network on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

(Get Free Report)

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products. The company also provides role play, dress-up, pretend play, and novelty products for boys and girls based on brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room décor, and seasonal and outdoor products. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops; and board games. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, value-oriented dollar stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iEntertainment Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEntertainment Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.