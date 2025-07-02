HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $229,320,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $63,612,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $55,915,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $50,957,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

