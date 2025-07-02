HT Partners LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,424,463 shares of company stock worth $756,747,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.81.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

