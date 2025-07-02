Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,620,000 after buying an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $95,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 52,429.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,200,000 after buying an additional 191,893 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $78,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE HUBB opened at $410.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.43 and a one year high of $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $363.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

