Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 10,490 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,709,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 440,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,777,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after acquiring an additional 156,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.98. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

