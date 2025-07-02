Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,147 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $155.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $330,655.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,454.54. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.88 per share, with a total value of $110,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,464.64. This trade represents a 28.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $235,674. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

