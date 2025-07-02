Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,827 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 76,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,733.92. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $595,216.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,748.33. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

