Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 618 Shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BancFirst
In other BancFirst news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,720. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BancFirst Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. BancFirst Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Analysts expect that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BancFirst Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
