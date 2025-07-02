Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 618 Shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,720. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BancFirst to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

BancFirst Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. BancFirst Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Analysts expect that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.