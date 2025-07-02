Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 66,507 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amentum by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amentum by 2,872.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 27,002 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMTM

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.