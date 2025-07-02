Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 4.2%

WERN opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

