Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 405 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $630,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at $93,979,941.85. This represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,560 shares of company stock worth $1,074,858. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Stock Up 3.3%

TDW stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

