Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.77. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $514,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 241,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,095.70. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 180,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,020.98. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,215. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

