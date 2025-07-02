Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Interparfums by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Interparfums Stock Up 2.4%

Interparfums stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. Interparfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Interparfums

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $139,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,638. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $376,039. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Interparfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.