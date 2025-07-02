Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

