Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 36.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. FB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,146.22. This trade represents a 13.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

