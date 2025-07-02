Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.05 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Diodes by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 109,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.28 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

