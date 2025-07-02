Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,725 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $220.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.