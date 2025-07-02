Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.12 Million Stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $15,967,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 799,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,419,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 496.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 450,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 375,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0%

ABR stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 36.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,989,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,399.20. This trade represents a 3.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,942,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.