Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.17 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,673.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NYSE AEO opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

