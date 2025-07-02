Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,732,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,964,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,580,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,067,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

