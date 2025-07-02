Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Standex International worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 41.0% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 143,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,087.67. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Standex International Corporation has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

