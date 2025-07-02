Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $912,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,725,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,340,000 after buying an additional 145,209 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,555,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,295 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,562,000 after purchasing an additional 788,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,872,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,666,000 after purchasing an additional 414,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,824,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,204,000 after purchasing an additional 418,013 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

