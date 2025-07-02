Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $916,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.53.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

