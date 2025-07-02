Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $927,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 423,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 235,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 208,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,847,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,131,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 545,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,870 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

