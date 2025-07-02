Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $989,000 Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,845,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,945,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 635,568 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,787,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,666,000 after buying an additional 628,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 369,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Triumph Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 74.53%. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.