Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 628,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

