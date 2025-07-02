Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 397,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17,612.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,996 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

LGND opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.84. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.74 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,912. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.06 per share, for a total transaction of $156,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,603.92. This trade represents a 5.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,310. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.