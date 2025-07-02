Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 114,631.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:UNFI opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Natural Foods
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.