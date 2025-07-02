Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.51.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

