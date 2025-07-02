Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,836,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 70,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,608 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $88.83.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,984.23. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

