Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,122.96. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

