Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 462 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,099,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,450,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $104,136,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,187,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,142 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,929,000 after purchasing an additional 285,237 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

