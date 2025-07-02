Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,081 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $185.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

