Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 534 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

