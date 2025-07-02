Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,342 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 8.9%

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.37 per share, for a total transaction of $21,111,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $907,773,000. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

