Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 101.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE CNS opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

